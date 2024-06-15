Madison Night Mares Fall to la Crosse Steam in First Game

June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







LA CROSSE, WI - The Madison Night Mares fell short on the road against the La Crosse Steam, losing 2-1 in the first game of their inaugural season.

Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) had the first hit in Northwoods League Softball history in the fourth inning after four scoreless innings by Mackenzie Willis (California State University of Monterey Bay). Tia Durst (Lakeland College) scored the first and only run of the night for the Night Mares.

La Crosse was quick to strike back, tacking on two runs in the bottom of the fifth after four scoreless innings by Karlie Mckenzie, pitcher (Eastern Illinois University), who finished with eight strikeouts. Ashlee Chantos of Winona State University and Grace Frechette (St. Cloud State University) each notched an RBI in front of a crowd of over 2,000 fans.

The score remained the same for the final two innings. La Crosse stopped a late rally from the Night Mares as they put a runner 60 feet away from tying the game in the seventh inning.

The Night Mares will play their first home game at Warner Park tomorrow against the La Crosse Steam at 6:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 15, 2024

Madison Night Mares Fall to la Crosse Steam in First Game - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.