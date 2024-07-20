Madison Night Mares Dominate in Doubleheader vs Minot Honeybees

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MINOT, ND - The Madison Night Mares and Minot Honeybees went head-to-head for two games today in Minot.

The Night Mares came out of game one with a shutout that started in the fifth inning when Rylee Rogers scored on Haley Remington's sac fly.

Trinity Gregg landed a double for Minot, but no one made it in for the score.

Kayla Thomas then earned a run after a pitch hit Remington. Rogers then scored when Jenna Boos walked Carly Oliver. Dani Lucey scored one on new Night Mare Mia Johnson's sac fly, and then Remington took home as Tia Durst fouled off a ball. Oliver then took run number six on Brooke Steinhorst's walk for a final score of 6-0 Madison.

Karlie Mckenzie pitched six innings with three hits, five walks, and seven strikeouts.

Game two started off with a home run by Lexie Shaver in the first to score three. Thomas then snagged an RBI and was followed by Shaver taking home on a wild pitch to Rylee Rogers.

Minot then started bringing in the runs as Sydney Farmer brought in an RBI and Shayna Myshrall knocked a two-run double. Abbie Stigler then helped to score two on her single as well as an error in center. Farmer then had a two-run RBI.

Thomas answered by smacking a double in the top of the fifth to bring one in. Oliver had an RBI single in that inning as well.

However, Trinity Gregg then scored on an error in left on Shannon Nelson's at bat. This tied up the game for Madison and Minot.

Shaver then earned another run thanks to another RBI by Thomas. She ended the game with four RBIs.

Then Durst widened the gap in the top of the seventh by launching a two-run triple. Shaver then had an RBI single, and so did Remington who brought in two more runs. Oliver and Johnson then also joined the RBI club of the night by each scoring one of their own.

The final score of game two was 17-8 Night Mares.

The Night Mares play again tomorrow in Minot for a doubleheader with the first game starting at 5:05 pm.

