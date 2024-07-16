Madison Night Mares Conquer La Crosse Steam 11-3

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

LA CROSSE, WI - The Madison Night Mares headed to Copeland Park in La Crosse for Monday night's game versus the La Crosse Steam.

Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) started Madison off strong by slamming a two run double to left. Oliver was then able to score on Lexie Shaver's (Salt Lake Community College) foul ball. Then in the top of the second, Addie Blomberg (South Dakota State University) was able to bring Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) home on her single to center.

La Crosse answered in the bottom of the second with an RBI single by Lindsey Schultz (Grinnell College). She was followed by a double by Ashley Wolfe (Oregon State University) that scored Rachel Mori (William Peace University). Ashlee Chantos (Winona State University) then took her turn at an RBI single, scoring Schultz for their final run of the evening.

Oliver came up in the third to score again, this time on an error at catcher when Tia Durst (Lake Land College) was up to bat. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) also scored on this error and Durst made it around to third. She then scored on Shaver's sac fly. The Night Mares then brought in Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College) and Durst to each score in the 5th, as well as Shaver, who earned a run on A. Blomberg's single. This was followed by Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) who scored on an error at shortstop for a total of four runs in the fifth.

The Steam brought in three pitchers throughout the evening, but could not find a groove to keep the Night Mares at bay. For the Night Mares, it was Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) and Kendall Weik (Madison College) who got things done in the circle tonight, allowing 9 hits combined.

The Madison Night Mares play again at home on Wednesday, July 17th for a double header against the La Crosse Steam. The first game will begin with a 5:05 pm first pitch.

