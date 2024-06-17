Madison Night Mares Come Back to Score 14 Runs against the La Crosse Steam

June 17, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

MADISON, WI - The third game in the Madison Night Mares & La Crosse Steam series concludes with Madison winning 14-6, making their record 2-1.

The Night Mares were down in the third inning when the Steam scored 5 runs. When Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College) came in as Pitcher, Calli Janik (Mount Mercy University) hit the first home run for La Crosse and brought in runs from Teagan Graul (Butler Community College) and Avary Makarewicz (Eastern Illinois University).

The Night Mares locked in and answered in the fifth and sixth innings. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) hit two doubles tonight, one being in the sixth inning. Another badger, Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) had a triple in the same inning.

Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) put the game out of reach with her second home run of the season following her first last night. It went over the fence in right field.

The Night Mares head to La Crosse to face the Steam for a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 5:05 pm.

