Madison Night Mares and La Crosse Steam Split Doubleheader

June 30, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







LA CROSSE, WI - The Night Mares began their next series versus the La Crosse Steam tonight with a split doubleheader at Copeland Park.

In the first game, the Steam came out victorious with a score of 4-0. Their starting pitcher, Mackenzie Willis (Belmont University) pitched all seven innings and only allowed two hits and two walks, striking out seven batters. She ended the game with a 3.39 ERA. Avary Makarewicz (Eastern Illinois University) earned herself a home run in her first at-bat of the night. The other three runs for the Steam all were RBIs.

Kendall Weik (Madison College) then pitched two and 1/3 innings for the Night Mares after Holly Lowenberg (Bryant and Stratton College) started the first two innings. Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) came in to close them out.

The Night Mares took that loss and came out swinging in game two. They ended up run-ruling the Steam 14-0. Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) started the first inning out strong by hitting an RBI double to bring in Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley College). Oliver then scored on an error at third. Madison went on to score 7 more runs in the first inning for nine total to start things off.

La Crosse brought Willis back in to pitch in the second, and she held off the Night Mares for an inning. Then, Rachel Mori (William Peace University) came in and pitched a scoreless third inning. The Night Mares scored once in the fourth and then brought in four runs in the fifth, including two runs on an RBI double by Kayla Thomas (Campbell University). Then Addie Blomberg (South Dakota State University) came up to the plate and also hit an RBI double that brought in two more for the Mares.

Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) locked in for the Night Mares in the second game. She pitched four of the five innings and allowed three hits and four walks for an ERA of 2.18. Overall, the Steam had five errors in game two which also led to their downfall.

The Night Mares will face the Steam next at home at 6:05 pm on July 2nd.

