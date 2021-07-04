Made, Radcliff Go Yard in Threshers 3-2 Walk-Off Win on Sunday

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Edgar Made and Baron Radcliff both hit the long ball for the Threshers on Sunday, but ultimately it was a sacrifice fly from Juan Aparicio that walked it off for Clearwater on Independence Day.

Made fired a home run in the bottom of the first. The round-tripper was Made's first of the 2021 season, flying over the wall in right field to give the Threshers (29-25) a 1-0 lead.

Clearwater held the lead until the top of the sixth. Branden Fryman drew a one-out walk and Jaylen Palmer sent him home with a fly-ball triple into center field for St. Lucie (28-26) to tie the game 1-1. The Mets edged ahead in the seventh inning thanks to Joe Suozzi. Suozzi knocked a two-out single, stole second, and advanced to third on an error. He later crossed the plate on a single from Brandon McIlwain to push St. Lucie ahead 2-1.

Baron Radcliff answered with a solo blast in the home half of the inning that knotted the game at two apiece.

The Threshers sealed the deal in the bottom of the ninth. With one away, Johan Rojas and Rixon Wingrove hit back-to-back singles that put runners at the corners, Juan Aparicio then sent a fly ball into right field for a sacrifice fly and the Threshers walked off the field with a 3-2 victory.

RHP Fernando Lozano was strong in his five-inning start on the mound. He did not allow a hit, was tagged for just one walk, and struck out six batters. RHP Hsin-Chieh Lin pitched two innings of relief; he gave up two runs on three hits, permitted one walk, and struck out two batters. LHP Erubiel Armenta (2-0) was credited with the win for the Threshers. Armenta twirled two innings of one-hit ball and struck out five of the eight batters he faced.

The Threshers face the Bradenton Marauders for a six-game series at LECOM Park July 5 - 11.

