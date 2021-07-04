DH Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (34-16) vs. Jupiter Hammerheads (23-28)

July 4, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







JUPITER HAMMERHEADS (23-28) vs. TAMPA TARPONS (34-16)

G1: RHP Eury Perez (1-5, 4.08) vs. RHP Beck Way (1-0, 4.05) | G2: RHP Matt Givin (1-5, 4.08) vs. RHP Jhonatan Muñoz (2-3, 7.40)

Sunday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 11:00 a.m.

Games #51/52 - Home Games #28/29 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: Jake Sanford drove in five runs while RHP Matt Sauer completed a one-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory for Tampa in the continuation of Thursday's suspended game before the Jupiter Hammerheads capitalized on errors to win, 3-1, in the nightcap, splitting a twin bill on Friday night at GMS Field.

GAME 1: LHP Clay Aguilar worked a perfect 1st on Thursday night before play was suspended due to rain...RHP Matt Sauer (W, 1-1) began the continuation and carried a no-hitter into the 7th, tallying a career-high 10Ks while holding Jupiter to 1H over a scoreless 6.0IP (0BB, 85P/59S)...Jake Sanford (3-for-4, HR, 2B, 5RBI, R) hit a go-ahead 3-run HR in the 1st (his 5th) and a 2-run double in the 4th to tally a career-high 5RBI...Jesus Bastidas (1-for-2, HR, RBI, 2R) clubbed a solo HR in the 2nd (his 3rd).

GAME 2: The Hammerheads scored three unearned runs due to a trio of fielding errors by the Tarpons...Tampa hitters were stymied by Jupiter RHP M.D. Johnson (5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 7K)...RHP Randy Vasquez (L, 1-3) made the start for Tampa and tallied 7Ks while holding the Hammerheads to 1R(0ER) over 4.2IP (4H, 0BB, 84P/55S)...RHP Carson Coleman tallied 3Ks over 1.1IP (1H, 2R/0ER, 1BB)...RHP Tanner Myatt logged a scoreless 1.0IP (2K)...Trevor Hauver (2-for-3, BB, RBI) put Tampa on the board with an RBI single in the 7th, but the comeback fell short.

VOLPE WINS JUNE PLAYER OF THE MONTH: On Friday, the Southeast League announced INF Anthony Volpe as Player of the Month for the month of June. Volpe batted .392/.515/.848 (31-for-79) with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 7HR, 22RBI, including a 15-game hitting streak from 6/2-19 (longest in the Southeast League).The 20-year-old currently leads the league in runs (47), hits (55), doubles (18), HR (10) and RBI (45) and enters today on a 24-game on-base streak. Volpe becomes the second Tarpons infielder to win a Player of the Month award in 2021, joining INF Trevor Hauver (May).

WAGAMAN WINS POW: On Monday, INF Eric Wagaman was named Southeast League Player of the Week (June 21-27) after batting .571 (8-for-14) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 9RBI, 2BB and 3R. Wagaman becomes the third Tarpons INF to win POW, joining INF Anthony Volpe (May 31-June 6) and INF Trevor Hauver (May 4-9).

VS. JUPITER: Today, the Tarpons will wrap up a rain-shortened five-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 2-1. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 12 times throughout the season.

2021 PLAYOFFS: On Thursday, Minor League Baseball announced the restoration of a postseason schedule, including the Southeast League. The playoffs will feature one five-game series between the top two teams in the league (winning percentage), regardless of the division. The first two games of the series will be hosted by the 2-seed on 9/21 and 9/22. After an off day on 9/23, play will move to the home field of the 1-seed for the remainder of the series.

300 CLUB: After scoring a dozen runs on 6/13, the Tarpons became the first team in Minor League Baseball to score 300 runs in 2021. Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 384 runs scored (7.68/G), which currently ranks 2nd to Triple-A Reno (393 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 319 runs (Bradenton). Anthony Volpe (47R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Austin Wells (40R) tied for 4th, Andres Chaparro (37R) ranking 6th, Pat DeMarco (35R) tied for 7th, and Trevor Hauver (34R) tied for 10th.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (384), hits (449), RBI (350), doubles (100), home runs (69), walks (315), AVG (.275), OBP (.400) and SLG (.481). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Anthony Volpe (1st, 45RBI), Austin Wells 3rd, 39RBI), Trevor Hauver (5th, 36RBI), Andres Chaparro (6th, 34RBI) and Pat DeMarco (T-9th, 31RBI).

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.