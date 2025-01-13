Mac & Cheese Festival Coming to Segra Park March 22

January 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will host a Mac & Cheese Festival at Segra Park on Saturday, March 22, from 11 am to 4 pm. Fans will be able to enjoy world-class Mac & Cheese and live entertainment during the festival.

Tickets go on sale today. General admission tickets include entry into the festival (food purchased separately) and are $10 in advance. General admission tickets will cost $20 on the day of the event.

Food trucks, live music and entertainment and specialty food and beverage options from concessions stands within Segra Park will headline the festivities. To purchase tickets for the event, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

A limited number of VIP and Ultimate VIP packages are available for the event, and fans will want to buy these quickly as they sold out at the last food festival hosted at Segra Park, the Tacos and Margarita Festival that took place August 17.

The VIP Package includes a t-shirt, two beverage vouchers to redeem for beer, wine, fountain soda or bottled water and a general admission ticket. It is available for $45 pre-sale and $60 on the day of the event.

The Ultimate VIP Package comes with a t-shirt, three beverage vouchers, a general admission ticket and Club Level Access with a build-your-own Mac & Cheese Bar and other specialty items not available to other attendees. The package is available for $85 pre-sale and $115 on the day of the event.

To learn more about additional events at Segra Park along with the most up-to-date information about Fireflies baseball, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 13, 2025

Mac & Cheese Festival Coming to Segra Park March 22 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.