M-Braves Hand Shuckers First Loss of Season in Rain-Shortened Game

BILOXI, MS - In a rain shortened game, the Biloxi Shuckers (7-1) saw their perfect start to the season come to an end with a 4-0 defeat to the Mississippi Braves (2-6) in five innings on Saturday night at MGM Park.

Biloxi's best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the first inning. Felix Valerio doubled with one out against LHP Jared Shuster (W, 2-0) but was left stranded as Shuster struck out the next two batters.

Drew Lugbauer led off the top of the second inning with a solo home run to right field, his third of the season, to give Mississippi and early 1-0 lead. RHP Victor Castaneda (L, 0-1) faced the minimum in the third and fourth but ran into trouble in the last inning of the game. Jalen Miller singled up the middle and advanced to third on a fielder's choice and a throwing error, putting men on the corners. A double, sacrifice fly and throwing error brought in three more runs to put Mississippi up 4-0.

Shuster kept the Shuckers' off balance throughout the evening, limiting Biloxi to just two hits and a walk. He finished the night by striking out the final eight batters he faced.

Biloxi closes out their series with the M-Braves on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. LHP Nick Bennett (1-0, 3.60) takes the hill for Biloxi against M-Braves RHP Alan Rangel (0-1, 5.40). The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

