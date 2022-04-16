Lookouts Rout Barons, 12-1

The Chattanooga Lookouts offense came alive in a 12-1 win over the Barons. Leonardo Rivas led the way with a home run and a season-high five RBIs.

Birmingham struck first, scoring one run in the third on a Craig Dedelow RBI single. In the bottom of the inning, the Lookouts began the rout. Two straight walks on a passed ball put runners on second and third for Eric Yang, who delivered a two-run double. An inning later Isiah Gillam blasted his first homer of the year to make it 3-1. They added one more run on a bases-loaded walk.

Chattanooga increased their lead even further to 7-1 in the fifth on a Rivas two-run single and a groundout by Francisco Urbaez. In the sixth, they tacked on one more and then finished the night scoring four runs in the eighth.

Earning the win tonight for the Lookouts was Brandon Williamson. The lefty only allowed one run in five innings. Miguel Medrano relieved Williamson and earned a four-inning save.

Tomorrow, the team plays one more game at home before heading to Mississippi for a six-game series against the Braves. Sunday's game starts at 2:15 p.m. and is Dogs at the Diamond presented by the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center of Chattanooga.

