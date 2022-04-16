Shuster Makes History in Rain-Shortened Shutout of Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - Jared Shuster threw 5.0 shutout innings with a career-high 12 strikeouts, and the M-Braves (2-6) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over Biloxi (7-1) on Saturday night at MGM Park. The game was called with one out in the top of the sixth inning due to rain.

Shuster dominated in his second start. The former 2020 Atlanta first-round draft pick tied a Southern League record by striking out the final eight hitters of the game, with 12 total strikeouts. His previous career-high was seven strikeouts. The 12 strikeouts were the most by an M-Braves starter since fellow 2020 draft class member Spencer Strider fanned 12 on August 6, 2021, at Birmingham. Shuster holds a 0.90 ERA with a league-best 17 strikeouts and two walks in his first two starts.

In the second, Drew Lugbauer led off the inning with a blast to right field for the first run of the game. The homer was Lugbauer's third on the season, tying him for the league lead.

The M-Braves broke the game open with three runs in the fourth. With runners on the corners, Jefrey Ramos smoked a double into the right-field corner for an RBI double.

The rain started to pour in the sixth. After a long wait to bring out the tarp, Biloxi's grounds crew tried to run the tarp out into the pouring rain but failed to cover the entire field.

The shutout win is the first for the M-Braves this season, handing Biloxi their first loss of 2022. Shuster was credited with a complete-game shutout, which was the first by a Mississippi pitcher since Kolby Allard did so on September 1, 2017, at Birmingham.

Michael Harris II went 1-for-3 on Saturday night and extended his hitting streak to eight games to start the season. He is one of just two Southern League batters to hit in each game this season. The Braves top prospect is batting .375 to start the year.

The M-Braves will conclude their first road trip of the year on Sunday with a 1:05 pm start. RHP Alan Rangel will start for the M-Braves opposite LHP Nick Bennett for Biloxi.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on Tuesday for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. For tickets and information on promotions, visit mississippibraves.com About the Mississippi Braves

Located in Pearl, Mississippi, since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the World Champion Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves claimed the 2021 Double-A South Championship. The league title was the second in M-Braves history and fourth in franchise history. For more information, visit mississippibraves.com.

