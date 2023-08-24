M-Braves Even Series with Biscuits, 8-7

August 24, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - It was the Biscuits (61-55) turn to take a large lead early in the ballgame, but the Mississippi Braves (51-63) used an offensive explosion in the fourth to secure an 8-7 victory on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The action began in the second inning when Nolan Kingham (3-1) allowed his first three batters to reach the bases. Gionti Turner brought in the first run with a single and Dru Baker recorded a two-run knock a couple of at-bats later.

Not long after that, a groundout from Tanner Murray followed by a fielding error by Luke Waddell brought in another pair of runs to make the score 5-0 for Montgomery. Baker successfully extended his hitting streak to nine games during the top-frame and is now in sole-possession of the longest active streak in the Southern League.

Cole Wilcox failed to surrender a hit to Mississippi over the first three innings of his 21st Double-A start, but things would change during the fourth. The righty surrendered his first two runs of the game with back-to-back singles from Javier Valdes and Hendrik Clementina.

Graeme Stinson (3-5) entered the game in relief, but after allowing a sacrifice fly to Hudson Potts, he would hit the next three batters to load the bases and bring in another run. A wild pitch allowed Waddell to score and tie the game, but it was a two-run single from Clementina that capped off a seven-run inning and put the Braves ahead 7-5.

Landon Stephens continued the onslaught during the sixth with a solo-home run to left-center field, but an RBI-single from Tristan Peters and a sacrifice fly from Junior Caminero put the Biscuits within a run going into the seventh.

Caminero finished the evening with three hits in as many at-bats, extending his on-base streak to 28 games. It is the second-longest active streak in the league, and it ties him with Justin Ruggiano for the sixth-longest in Biscuits history.

Hayden Harris and Tyler Owens took over from there for Mississippi, allowing only one hit and three walks over the final 3.1 innings to secure the victory. Kingham earned the win and Owens secured the save while Stinson took the loss as the Braves evened the series at one game apiece.

The Biscuits and Braves return on Thirsty Thursday, August 24 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The game will include a College Night T-Shirt Giveaway and features a pitching matchup of Logan Workman (3-3) against Luis De Avila (6-8) for Mississippi.

The rest of the series will include a Clear Bag Giveaway on Friday, August 25; Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil' Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

