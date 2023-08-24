Martinez, Halligan Promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves announced a series of roster moves before tonight's game against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Daniel Martinez and RHP Patrick Halligan have been promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome. LHP Hayden Deal was placed on the 7-day Injured List, and RHP Justus Sheffield was transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Martinez, 25, has been Rome's top arm this season, posting a 3.07 ERA (28 ER/82.0 IP) in 18 games (14 starts), striking out 79, walking 18, and logging a 1.12 WHIP. In May, Martinez was the South Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Month after finishing 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA over five starts with 22 strikeouts, four walks, 0.83 WHIP, and .181 opponents' batting average. The Riverside, CA native made two starts for the M-Braves in April, going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA. Martinez is slated to start tonight's game in Montgomery.

Martinez combined with Luis Vargas for a nine-inning no-hitter for the Rome Braves on June 7 against Hickory. Martinez tossed the first 4.2 innings with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Martinez was originally drafted by Oakland in the 21st round of the 2018 draft out of Riverside CC (CA). Atlanta signed him as a minor league free agent on January 30.

Halligan, 23, was 5-5 with a 5.45 ERA (31 ER/62.2 IP), 68 strikeouts, 28 walks, and 1.47 WHIP in 21 games (nine starts) for the Rome Braves this season. The Vienna, VA native was drafted originally by Kansas City in the 13th round in 2021 out of Pensacola State CC (FL). Atlanta signed Halligan as a minor league free agent on May 27.

Deal, 28, has posted a 3.45 ERA (18 ER/47.0 IP), 40 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 28 games (five starts) this season for Mississippi.

Sheffield, 27, started on Tuesday for the M-Braves in Montgomery and allowed one run over 1.0 inning before being ejected from the game. This season for Gwinnett, Sheffield is 2-5 with a 7.38 ERA in nine games (eight starts).

The M-Braves continue a six-game road series tonight at Riverwalk Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Mississippi will return to Trustmark Park for the final homestand of the 2023 regular season, August 29-September 10, against Rocket City and Tennessee.

