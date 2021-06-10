M-Braves Early Runs Top Shuckers

June 10, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - For a second straight night, a late rally from the Biloxi Shuckers (12-21) came up short in a 6-4 defeat against the Mississippi Braves (17-15) on Thursday night at MGM Park.

Trailing 6-2 going to the eighth inning, Tyler Friis singled with one out and Brice Turang followed with a walk and Tristen Lutz singled, loading the bases up for Alexander Palma. The Shuckers designated hitter drew a walk, forcing in a run to make it 6-3. Chad Spanberger then hit into a fielder's choice that plated another run, bringing Biloxi within two at 6-4. RHP Daysbell Hernandez recorded a strikeout of Luis Castro to end the Shuckers threat in the eighth.

After RHP Zach Vennaro struck out the side in the ninth for Biloxi, M-Braves' RHP Brandon White (S,6) retired the first two batters before Brent Diaz singled, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Friis struck out to bring the contest to a close.

Mississippi scored a pair of runs in the first innings thanks to a walk, a hit by pitch and a throwing error. RHP Lucas Erceg (L, 0-2) opened the game for the Shuckers and allowed two unearned runs in two innings of work. LHP Nick Bennett entered in the third and retired the first two batters he faced, but Wendell Rijo singled and came in to score on a double by Shea Langeliers. The M-Braves catcher scored on a throwing error to first by Brice Turang, the third error of the night for Biloxi, putting Mississippi up 4-0.

The Shuckers cracked the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Turang started the inning with an opposite-field single, extending his hitting streak to 14 games, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Tristen Lutz then singled through the right side, driving home Turang to pull Biloxi within three at 4-1.

After a Jefrey Ramos two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, Turang and Lutz combined to plate another run in the bottom of the frame. Turang tripled down the right field line and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Lutz, one of three runs scored on the night for Turang.

Biloxi's series with the M-Braves continues Friday night at MGM Park. RHP Jesus Castillo (0-1, 12.00) takes the mound for the Shuckers against M-Braves' RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-1, 2.53) for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

