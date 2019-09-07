LumberKings Assert Themselves in Game One Win

September 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - A combination of Josh Roberson, Manuel Rodriguez, and Zach Wolf shutout the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the Clinton LumberKings 4-1 Game One win on Saturday night at NelsonCorp Field. Evan Edwards homered for the LumberKings who have now won their first three playoff games and are one win away from returning to the Midwest League Championship Series.

Pitching ruled early on with both starters setting down the side in order in the first. Kernels starter Andrew Cabezas struck out the side in order in the first before allowing the game's first runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Will Banfield singled with one out in the second and was followed two pitches later by an Evan Edwards two-run home run to center that put Clinton on top for good.

Still, the LumberKings continued to add on. Samuel Castro led-off the third with a triple and scored on a Christopher Torres RBI single. Peyton Burdick then added an RBI single in the fifth inning to cap the score.

All of the runs were tallied against Cedar Rapids starter Cabezas (0-1) who was hung with the loss for his 4.2 innings of work. He allowed the four runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six.

The four runs of support were more than enough for Clinton starter Josh Roberson. He tossed five shutout innings to earn the first postseason win of his professional career. A key to the success was the strikeout pitch which came primarily on the slider. He ended his night with a career high 10 strikeouts and issued no walks while allowing three hits - all singles.

Roberson was followed by Manuel Rodriguez who tossed three shutout innings before handing things over to Zach Wolf in the top of the ninth. Wolf retired the Kernels 1-2-3 in the ninth, striking out Wander Javier to end the game and preserve the LumberKings Game One win.

The series will now shift to Cedar Rapids with the LumberKings meeting the Kernels for Game Two at Perfect Game Field on Sunday night. Clinton will tap righty Tanner Andrews (8-5, 3.52) to face Cedar Rapids lefty Kody Funderburk (1-3, 4.68). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call with the pregame show starting at 4:50 p.m. on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.