Kernels Make Series of Roster Moves Before MWL Western Division Finals in Clinton

September 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP J.T. Perez has rejoined the Kernels from Elizabethton; LHP Matt Canterino has been assigned to Elizabethton; C Kyle Schmidt has been activated from the 7-day injured list; and C/INF Chris Williams has been assigned to Fort Myers. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Perez made 18 relief appearances for the Kernels this season, posting a 3-2 record, 3.56 ERA and one save. In 30.1 IP, he allowed 30 hits and 18 runs (12 earned) with 15 walks and 26 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 29th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

Canterino made five starts for the Kernels this season, posting a 1-1 record and 1.35 ERA. In 20 IP, he allowed six hits and five runs (three earned) with seven walks and 25 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the second round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of Rice University.

Schmidt went on the injured list on August 31st. He's played in 11 games for the Kernels, batting .053 (2-38) with a double and RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 33rd round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of Richmond.

Williams played in 59 games for the Kernels this season, batting .218 (41-188) with 10 HR and 30 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 8th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Clemson.

Perez and Schmidt are active and available for tonight's 6:30 PM playoff game at Clinton. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with five players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels begin the 2019 MWL Western Division Finals tonight in Clinton at 6:30 PM in a best-of-three series. Game 2 will be in Cedar Rapids at 5:05 PM on Sunday, September 8th and game 3 (if necessary) will be at 6:35 PM on Monday, September 9th.

