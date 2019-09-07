Kernels Lose 4-0 at Clinton in Game 1

CLINTON, IOWA - The Kernels fell 4-0 at Clinton in Game 1 of the best-of-three Western Division Championship Series. Cedar Rapids hosts Game 2 on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. The Kernels need a win on Sunday to force a decisive Game 3.

Cedar Rapids was held to just four hits in the game. Tyler Webb had two hits, including a triple.

Clinton's Josh Roberson (1-0) struck out 10 over five scoreless innings, allowing three hits in the win. Manuel Rodriguez earned a hold with three scoreless innings in relief. Zach Wolf tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

Andrew Cabezas (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings in the loss. He struck out six and walked one. Nate Hadley pitched two scoreless innings while Denny Bentley struck out three of the four batters he faced in 1.1 innings of relief work.

The LumberKings took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run home run by Evan Edwards. Their lead became 3-0 in the third inning when Samuel Castro tripled and scored on a RBI single by Christopher Torres.

The game's final run came in the fifth inning, pushing Clinton's lead to 4-0. Peyton Burdick's RBI single plated Torres.

Cedar Rapids will host Game 2 on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will also be played in Cedar Rapids on Monday at 6:35 p.m. You can listen to the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, and www.kernels.com.

Fans can purchase tickets for all 2019 Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling 319-896-7560.

