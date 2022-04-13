Luke Storm Returns to Kalamazoo, Bringing Two Duke Teammates with Him

Kalamazoo, MI - Luke Storm has resigned with the Growlers for the 2022 season. Storm will be joined by two of his Duke Blue Devil teammates. Andrew Yu and Devin Obee will make their summer ball debuts in Kalamazoo this summer.

Luke Storm was an anchor in the Growlers lineup during the 2021 season and was the everyday third baseman. Storm is expected to transition over to first base this summer. Standing at 6'5â³, Storm brings a powerful bat back to Kalamazoo. Last summer, Storm hit .263 with three home runs and 28 RBI. In his current sophomore season at Duke, Luke has hit five home runs. A fan favorite, Luke Storm will surely bring the electricity to Homer Stryker Field this summer.

Andrew Yu, a right-handed catcher, is a Nashville, Tennessee native and was ranked as a top 500 prospect in the class of 2021. Through the first two months of his collegiate career, Yu has started in 156games behind the dish for Duke. In that time, he has put up a .300 batting average, one home run and 9 RBI. Defensively Yu is yet to commit an error and has caught three runners stealing from behind the plate.

Yu will be joined by his high school teammate and fellow Duke freshman Devin Obee. Obee is a right-handed outfielder and was ranked as the seventh-best prospect out of Tennessee in the class of 2021. Obee has recorded 38 at-bats so far in the 2022 campaign for the Blue Devils. He has chalked up eight hits, 11 RBI, and four home runs in those appearances. Devin Obee is not the first member of his family to shine in the field of sports. His father Terry played division one football at Oregon and then went on to have an eight-year career in the NFL.

*all stats as of April 13th*

