2022 Individual Game Tickets Available on April 30

April 13, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Individual game tickets for all 2022 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders home games will be available on Saturday, April 30 during an event at Herr-Baker Field on the campus of Marian University. The Box Office, the Team Store, a Rummage Sale, and food trucks are scheduled to be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the event.

This year's Rummage Sale will be held on the concourse near the Team Store located on the third base side of the ballpark. Rummage Sale items are priced to move and will include: game-worn jerseys, team-worn shorts, numerous t-shirts, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers items, and much more. Rummage Sale items will not be eligible for returns, exchanges, or any further discounts.

All fans may enjoy these area trucks on-site: Kona Ice (flavored shaved ice), Chameleon Mobile Cuisine (sandwiches, pulled pork, gyros, and more), Derek's Curbside Grill (burgers, fries, onion rings, cheese curds, and more), and The Cookie Crate (fresh-made cookies from scratch).

Marian University Baseball will host Wisconsin Lutheran for a doubleheader, with games slated to begin at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Marian University Athletics will honor their 2000 baseball team at the doubleheader. The 2000 Sabres were the first Marian University baseball team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The Dock Spiders Team Store will also be open for business on Saturday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2022 schedule is highlighted by 14 games with giveaway items this season. That's nearly half of the scheduled 36 home games with a giveaway item! The home slate also features Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, and gameday themes. Click on the links to see all 14 giveaway dates, daily specials, and the full promotional schedule.

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs three times and have won two league championships. A total of twenty former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Individual game tickets, ticket packages, and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.