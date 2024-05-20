Luke Mann Named California League Player of the Week

May 20, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton Ports infielder Luke Mann has been named the California League Player of the Week for May 14-May 19 Minor League Baseball announced Monday Morning.

Mann was the star of the show this past week for the Ports at Banner Island Ballpark clipping .375 (9-24) with a 1.298 OPS, three home runs, and seven RBI. The former Missouri Tiger also had six extra base hits which ranks first during that time frame along with 21 total bases and six runs scored.

The lefty's biggest night of the week came on Thursday with a perfect 5-5 performance with two home runs and six runs batted in and just a triple away from the cycle in the Ports 13-1 win over the Grizzlies.

The Ports are back home next Monday, May 27th, for Memorial Day to kick off a series with the Modesto Nuts with first pitch at 6:05 pm. Single game tickets, group tickets, hospitality areas, and suites are on sale now. For more information, email the Ports at [email protected] or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.