Grizzlies LHP Welinton Herrera Selected as California League Pitcher of the Week for May 13-19

May 20, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies LHP Welinton Herrera was named by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 13-19. Herrera's dominant relief outings in Stockton helped the Grizzlies earn a series victory against the Ports.

Herrera appeared twice out of the bullpen during the six-game series against Stockton. On Tuesday, May 14, Herrera hurled two perfect innings, striking out three of the six batters he faced (24 pitches, 18 strikes). Then, on Saturday, May 18, Herrera chucked a season-high three innings of sensational relief. Herrera did not permit a hit or run, walking one batter and fanning five (37 pitches, 24 strikes). Overall, Herrera dazzled for five shutout frames, allowing no hits or runs, walking one and punching out eight.

Over 12 games in 2024, Herrera is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 0.80 WHIP, while opponents are batting .176 against him. In 18.2 frames, Herrera has permitted five runs (earned), on 12 hits, three walks and three hit-by-pitches while fanning 35 batters. The southpaw has 10 consecutive scoreless outings from April 12-May 18. Herrera has tossed 16 innings, allowing six hits, three walks and one hit-by-pitch while striking out 30 in that stretch.

The 20-year-old Dominican gives the 2024 Grizzlies their second California League award this season (Jack Mahoney). Fresno won 10 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2023 and 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2022, a franchise record.

The Grizzlies start a six-game series tomorrow morning against the Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) at Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2024 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-4487.

