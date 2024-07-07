Luke Keaschall Headed to MLB All-Star Futures Game, Replaces Brook Lee as Twins Representative

July 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Less than a week out from MLB All-Star Week, Luke Keaschall becomes the new Minnesota Twins representative for the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Keaschall takes over for former Wind Surge infielder Brooks Lee, who ascended to the big leagues for his MLB Debut with the Minnesota Twins on July 3 against the Detroit Tigers.

A second round pick who the Twins selected 49th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Arizona State, Keaschall has hit a collective .314 batting average between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita, earning a call up to the latter on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024. The former Sun Devil is slashing .291/.400/.411 across 37 games with the Wind Surge; he also amassed a 38-game on base streak across High-A and Double-A between May 4 and June 15, 2024, the second-longest such streak across MLB and MiLB this season. Keaschall is the fourth Wind Surge player selected for the Futures Game in team history, alongside David Festa (2023), Matt Wallner (2022), and Josh Winder (2021).

