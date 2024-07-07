Hooks & Missions Washed Out

July 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Saturday's Texas League ballgame between the Hooks and Missions at Wolff Stadium was delayed and ultimately canceled by rain.

As it was the final meeting between the two clubs this year, the contest will be not be made up.

The evening showers removed a Zach Dezenzo two-run home run. Dezenzo's 437-feet tater to left-center knocked in Pascanel Ferreras who doubled on the first pitch of the game.

The Hooks are off Sunday and Monday before beginning a six-game series in Tulsa on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 7, 2024

Hooks & Missions Washed Out - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.