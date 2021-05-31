Lugnuts Receive Prospect Outfielder Armenteros

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Charlie Cerny has been placed on the Injured List

- Pitcher Brock Whittlesey is received from High-A Stockton

- Infielder Jordan Díaz is placed on the Temporarily Inactive List retroactive to May 28th as he competes with Team Colombia in Olympic Qualifying

- Outfielder Lázaro Armenteros is received from High-A Stockton

Whittlesey, 24, was signed by Oakland as an undrafted free agent from New Mexico State University in 2019 and has distinguished himself with his great command. In 18 appearances with the AZL's A's Gold in 2019, spanning 28 innings, he walked four and struck out 29 batters. In Stockton this season, he made nine scoreless appearances, striking out 10 while walking none and allowing only six hits in 10 1/3 innings.

Armenteros, 22, who is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 19 prospect in the A's system, is currently leading the Low-A West with a .431 batting average in 15 games, an average boosted by a red-hot week in which he batted .647 and went 8-for-8 with three doubles in the last two games. Nicknamed Lazarito, Armenteros signed for $3 million from Cuba as one of 2016's top international free agents. He was a California League Mid-Season All-Star in 2019.

