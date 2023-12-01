Lugnuts Introduce Two New Baseball Caps for 2024

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, are excited to announce two new additions to the Nuts' Official Logo and Cap Collection, now available at the Nuts and Bolts shop!

First, the Lugnuts are taking a page from the franchise's storied past with the return of the team's original Block L road logo, a fan favorite from the inaugural 1996 season through the early 2000s.

The "Block L" logo will serve as the Lugnuts' official secondary logo beginning with the 2024 season.

Second, beginning with the 2024 season, the Lugnuts' official batting practice cap will feature the A's green and gold colors with a Lansing script logo paying tribute to the iconic Athletics script logo.

"I'm thrilled to introduce two new logos and official caps to all the fans of the Lugnuts with this special early-bird and limited initial release!" said Director of Retail Matt Hicks. "I know we have one of the best logo lineups in all of Minor League Baseball, especially now with these two additions joining our super fun Locos and Marvel Caps. I can't wait to outfit our fans, both locally and across the country, with these awesome caps. Plus, what a great gift idea with Christmas right around the corner!"

