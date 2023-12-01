Dragons Holiday 50/50 Raffle to Benefit Crayons to Classrooms Is Underway, Presented by Day Air Credit Union

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons Foundation has launched a special online 50/50 raffle presented by Day Air Credit Union, with proceeds benefitting Crayons to Classrooms.

Starting Friday, December 1 through Thursday, December 14, 2023, one lucky fan will win 50% of the jackpot. The other half of the net proceeds will benefit Crayons to Classrooms. The starting jackpot will begin at $5,000.

"Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and online to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation" said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. "We're excited to host a fully online sales effort to benefit a great local charitable program, Crayons to Classrooms. We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen. We feel it's a wonderful way to help provide the necessary tools needed for at risk children in the Dayton Community."

"Day Air is proud to support local organizations who share our commitment to the community," Day Air Credit Union CEO and President, Bill Burke said. "This holiday season, we're once again excited to partner with the Dayton Dragons to sponsor this unique and fun opportunity for members and our community to give to Crayons to Classrooms."

"We are very excited to participate in the 2023 Dayton Dragons Holiday 50/50 Raffle" said Crayons to Classrooms (C2C) Executive Director, Steve Rubenstein. "Many thanks to Robert Murphy at the Dayton Dragons and Bill Burke from Day Air Credit Union for selecting C2C as the nonprofit partner this year. The proceeds generated by the raffle will directly benefit teachers and economically disadvantaged students in their classrooms."

Raffle tickets are now available online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in the following amounts: 1. $10.00 receives Two (2) Raffle Tickets; or 2. $25.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or 3. $50.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets

Each ticket purchased will be considered one (1) entry into the raffle. Fans must be 18 years or older and be in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter. The winning ticket number will be announced on December 15, 2023. Buy tickets now and find the official rules at www.DaytonDragons5050.com

This online 50/50 raffle website uses geo-tracking; you must be located in the state of Ohio when you participate. As such, you must allow location settings on your computer/device for it to recognize your location and to participate. There may be some instances where a work/company computer will block the site. If this occurs, please note you should be able to use your cell phone or personal device or home computer to participate.

Crayons to Classrooms is a free store for teachers from under-funded preK-12 schools that serve students in Ohio's Miami Valley. In partnership with local businesses, individual donors, and community volunteers, Crayons to Classrooms seeks to close the opportunity gap by securing and distributing school supplies at no cost to teachers of students in need. Located in Dayton, Ohio, the organization serves over 3,000 teachers at 135 schools where 60% or more of their students participate in the National School Lunch Program. Since their opening in 2009, Crayons to Classrooms has distributed over $33 million school supplies to teachers of students in need. To donate outside of the raffle, you can visit the website at https://www.crayonstoclassrooms.org/donate/.

