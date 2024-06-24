Lucy Rushton Resigns as Bay FC General Manager

June 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today that Lucy Rushton has resigned from her role as the club's General Manager. The club has accepted her resignation, and Matt Potter will serve as head of football and interim sporting director.

"Being a part of building a new club in the sport I love is something that I will forever be grateful for," said Rushton. "I am extremely proud of all of the players, coaches, and staff at Bay FC for what they have already accomplished and what I know they will continue to build. The club was founded with the vision of building a premier global sports franchise on and off the field and I have no doubt this group will make that a reality. I love this team, group of people, and our fans. It has been a privilege and honor to lead them into the inaugural season and I will always hold Bay FC close to my heart. This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I believe the right one for me right now. I am excited for and look forward to my next chapter."

Rushton was hired as Bay FC's first-ever General Manager in June of 2023. During her time with the club, Rushton built the club's roster and hired the club's coaching and football operations staff for Bay FC's inaugural season in the NWSL. Rushton helped sign, draft, and acquire 26 players from seven different countries (Canada, Nigeria, Scotland, Zambia, Venezuela, Mexico and United States), which included the deal for one of the largest player acquisitions in league history by bringing Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji to the NWSL.

"We want to thank Lucy for her time with the club and building a roster of talented and skilled players from all over the world who are the best at what they do, as well as hiring a deep and high performing sporting staff," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "Lucy has an unmatched passion for the game, and we are thankful for all the hard work she's put in over the past year. We wish Lucy nothing but the best."

Potter has been a key member of Bay FC since he started in December of 2023 working closely with Rushton and Head Coach Albertin Montoya to provide expert support across all areas of soccer operations with a strong focus on scouting and player development as the team's technical director. Prior to joining Bay FC, Potter served as the Head Coach of the Kansas City Current (2022-23). He was also an assistant coach with the U.S. Women's National Team, the head coach for the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team and served as a scout for the USWNT during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, while also serving as a scout for the U.S. coaches at tournaments in Asia and Europe on the senior and youth levels.

