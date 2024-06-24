Resilient Courage Rebound from Early Deficit, Fly past Chicago

by Fran Stuchbury

June 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









North Carolina Courage with possession against the Chicago Red Stars

North Carolina Courage with possession against the Chicago Red Stars

The North Carolina Courage defeated the Chicago Red Stars 3-1 in front of 5,256 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park Sunday evening. With the victory, the Courage remain undefeated at home at 6-0-1, placing them sixth in the NWSL standings at 6-7-1. North Carolina is also unbeaten in six straight regular-season meetings with the Red Stars.

"It feels good to win again, I can tell you that," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas. "I thought it was an inconsistent first half; we talked to the team about that. We were just getting stuck on one side and we've made it difficult for us to get out, and predictable. Everybody was fantastic in the second half. We told the team that the players that we bring on are going to change the game, and the starters did their job going down, one-nothing. We responded really well and a really good team performance, especially after a little bit of a tough stretch. Those types of growing pains are what you need to continue to improve. So overall, really, really happy and proud of the group for how they responded and the performance that they put on from the middle of the first half to the second half."

Chicago scored the first goal in the 12th minute by forward Mallory Swanson, her fifth of the season and the second time she has scored in back-to-back games. Swanson played for the Washington Spirit from 2017 until 2019. On January 16, 2020 she was traded to Sky Blue FC for four draft picks. On December 29th the Red Stars dealt three first-round picks in the next two NWSL drafts and an international roster spot for the next two years to Sky Blue FC in exchange for Mallory Pugh and Sarah Killion Woldmoe.

The Courage tied the game in the 16th minute on goal by Tyler Lussi, her fourth of the season.

"Definitely a really good feeling; it was a great team win tonight," Lussi said. "Obviously a great response after they got an early goal leading into half. Then we reset and then refocused. We came back out in the second half and we just took off."

The Courage took the lead at 2-1 in the 51st minute on a score by forward Ashley Sanchez, her second goal of the season.

"It was a wonderful strike. I was right behind it, and as soon as she hit it I looked I said, 'Goal,' and it wasn't even near the goal yet," said Nahas. "It was just in that trajectory, it was sort of knuckling a little bit and I'm really happy for her. I know she's been stressing out and pressing, and she puts a lot of pressure on herself. She's one of those players that wants to do so well for the team. What a strike; that's why I called her over after she scored. I just wanted to tell her just to build off that. That's what she needed, just to go be free now. Ashley has nothing to prove to me whatsoever. I know what type of football player she is and right now I'm just helping her work on believing in herself. Trusting in herself so that her qualities can come out so everyone else can see what I already know."

The Courage tallied the final score of the game in the 81st minute by midfielder Meredith Speck, her first goal of the season.

18-year old midfielder Riley Jackson made her first ever professional start, the 12th appearance of her career. She was replaced by Denise O'Sullivan in the 61st minute.

"Playing for us has been a dream since I was little, and being able to get my first start was just surreal," said Jackson. "Being surrounded by my teammates, and these girls are just so amazing. They made the experience 10 times better. I'm just super grateful."

"I write 'Remember the feeling,' always on my wrist, and so this is a feeling that I'm going to remember forever. This is something I've been doing since I was in high school. I used to play for my dad, and I had this on my wrist when we won the state championship my freshman year which is kind of cheesy, but I always leave it on just to remember because I'm at my best and I'm enjoying the game. So it's just a little reminder that when I'm feeling stressed or putting a lot of pressure on myself to just look down and remember that I'm at my best when I'm having fun and enjoying the feeling of getting to play, because it's a blessing."

"I've said she's not your typical 18-year old," Nahas added. "She has a veteran mentality. Her performance was good; some of it she has to be a little bit more calm and not being such an anxious moment off the ball and just recognize the space that she's filling in. But she did everything we asked of her and if this is the beginning of her professional career in terms of the long term, then it's gonna be a wonderful ride for her for sure."

North Carolina's next game is on the road Saturday against the Washington Spirit. The team's next home match at WakeMed Soccer Park will be Sunday, July 7th against Racing Louisville FC at 4:30 pm est.

