Lowriders de Fresno Cruise Past Stockton 12-2 for a Saturday Statement Win

August 27, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Lowriders de Fresno (71-48, 35-18) zoomed past the Stockton Ports (44-75, 19-34) 12-2 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 35-18 (.660) in the second half, 38-19 (.667) in their last 57 games and 48-22 (.686) in their last 70 contests. The Lowriders moved to 49-11 when scoring first (24-2 at home), 43-7 when tallying 10 or more hits (20-3 at home), 43-17 when crushing a clout (23-7 at home) and 37-6 when allowing three runs or fewer (24-2 at home). The Lowriders hold a three-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 13 contests to go (six versus Modesto).

Fresno's offense recorded 12 runs on 14 hits with six of them landing for extra-bases. The Lowriders wheeled home a run in six straight innings (2-7) and had multiple runs in four of those frames. Andy Perez was not retired on the evening, picking up a career-high four hits. Perez roped a triple, provided two RBI singles, swiped a professional-best two bases and scored three runs, which included a steal of home. Daniel Amaral, Bryant Betancourt and Jake Snider all went deep in the win. Amaral enjoyed a career-high three hits and a trio of RBI, while also nabbing a bag. Betancourt powered his third longball of the year, extending his hit streak to five games. Snider launched the first homer of the contest, a two-run missile to right. Cole Carrigg whacked a pair of doubles, a career-high for the newest Fresno batter.

Besides the players listed above, the rest of the Lowriders lineup tired out the Stockton staff. Dyan Jorge was the only Fresno starter without a hit, but mustered two RBI sacrifice flies. Kyle Karros pushed his hit streak to five games after a single to start the offensive onslaught. Karros was also beaned and scored two runs. Skyler Messinger found his way on three times and collected a pair of walks. Jesus Bugarin waltzed home after he spanked a single.

Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (7-2) relished the run support by twirling seven innings, tying a career-high. Pacheco permitted two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out a season-best eight. Javier Ramos and Brady Hill chucked clean frames out of the bullpen. Stockton righty Alejandro Manzano (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing eight runs (seven earned) in four innings. Henry Bolte and Pedro Pineda grabbed two hits and one run apiece. Jose Mujica and Angel Arevalo were the RBI recipients. The series concludes tomorrow night at 5:05 pm PT.

Top Performers: Lowriders de Fresno (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Andy Perez (4-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB, CS)

- RF Daniel Amaral (3-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, SB)

- LF Jake Snider (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- C Bryant Betancourt (1-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RF Henry Bolte (2-4, 2B, R, SB)

- LF Pedro Pineda (2-3, R, SB)

- C Jose Mujica (1-2, RBI, CS)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday August 27 Stockton

Ports

(Home) Stockton RHP Wander Guante (2-6, 6.13) vs. Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-2, 10.57) 5:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Over five games of the current series, the Fresno bullpen has allowed one run in 16 innings (0.56 ERA).

The Fresno pitching staff has allowed five runs over the last four contests of the series.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.