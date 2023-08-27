Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports conclude their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies hold a 3-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with 13 contests to go (six vs. Modesto). Grizzlies RHP Jake Madden and Ports RHP Wander Guante are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

SATURDAY STATEMENT: The Lowriders de Fresno (71-48, 35-18) zoomed past the Stockton Ports (44-75, 19-34) 12-2 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 35-18 (.660) in the second half, 38-19 (.667) in their last 57 games and 48-22 (.686) in their last 70 contests. The Lowriders hold a three-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 13 contests to go (six versus Modesto). Fresno's offense recorded 12 runs on 14 hits with six of them landing for extra-bases. The Lowriders wheeled home a run in six straight innings (2-7) and had multiple runs in four of those frames. Andy Perez was not retired on the evening, picking up a career-high four hits. Perez roped a triple, provided two RBI singles, swiped a professional-best two bases and scored three runs, which included a steal of home. Daniel Amaral, Bryant Betancourt and Jake Snider all went deep in the win. Amaral enjoyed a career-high three hits and a trio of RBI, while also nabbing a bag. Betancourt powered his third longball of the year, extending his hit streak to five games. Snider launched the first homer of the contest, a two-run missile to right. Cole Carrigg whacked a pair of doubles, a career-high for the newest Fresno batter. Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (7-2) relished the run support by twirling seven innings, tying a career-high. Pacheco permitted two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out a season-best eight. Javier Ramos and Brady Hill chucked clean frames out of the bullpen.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) conclude their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the last of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 60-23 all-time (17-12 this year) against the Ports with a 30-6 all-time record (8-4 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

PITCHING DOMINANCE: Over five games of the current series, the Fresno bullpen has allowed one run in 16 innings of work (0.56 ERA). The Fresno pitching staff has allowed five runs over the last four contests of the series as well.

MAN, HUNTER IS GOOD: This morning, the Rockies announced they selected the contract of former Fresno Grizzlies C/1B Hunter Goodman. Goodman becomes the fourth former Grizzlies player to suit up with the Rockies (SS Ezequiel Tovar, RHPs Blair Calvo and Gavin Hollowell). In 2022, Goodman led the Grizzlies with 22 homers (second in California League) despite playing 73 games (promotions). Goodman ranked among the Top 10 in multiple Minor League hitting categories. He finished second with 71 extra-base hits, second with 299 total bases, tied for third with 36 bombs and 10th in hits with 154. Goodman was also awarded Player of the Week twice and Player of the Month for June for his efforts with Fresno.

PROSECKY CONTINUES TO PUZZLE: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky has been almost untouchable over the past two and a half months. Prosecky (11-6, win) continued his dominance after five scoreless innings of work Wednesday, August 23 versus Stockton. Prosecky allowed his first and only hit with one out in the fifth, an infield single to third. He beaned a batter, issued two walks and struck out six. Prosecky dropped his ERA to 2.75, which is the best in the California League. Over his last seven starts, Prosecky is 6-1 with a 0.72 ERA (37.2 IP, 23 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 48 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in seven consecutive outings and 10 of his last 11 starts (June 8-August 23). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. On the year, Prosecky has made 10 starts at home, going 7-1 with a 1.01 ERA (53.1 IP, 34 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 68 K). Prosecky is now tied for 10th all-time in Grizzlies single-season wins with 11.

GRIZZLIES PLAYING MADDEN: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jake Madden, who was traded from the Angels to the Rockies on July 30, 2023. The 21-year-old is now ranked as the Rockies #23 overall prospect on MLB.com. You can read more about Madden on Page 2 of the Game Notes.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 24 saves this season, putting him in a tie for third all-time (Jeff Darwin, 1998 and Manny Aybar, 2002) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos is James Hoyt, who is second all-time with 29 saves back in 2016.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 36 games this season, spanning 43.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued four walks while striking out 56 batters. Skipper has 10 straight scoreless appearances, dating back to July 22 (10.2 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 11 K).

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 53 of the Grizzlies 119 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (45%). Fresno is 22-14 (16-7 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 33-20 in those games with a 22-9 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (231 runs of 668 total runs). This has culminated into 17 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 22-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 22 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-8), Red (27-15), Black & Gold (5-8), Gray (17-13), Fresno Tacos (2-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 3-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (6-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 29, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-5, 5.46) vs. Visalia RHP Casey Anderson (1-1, 5.79)

AUGUST 30, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (11-6, 2.75) vs. Visalia RHP Yoscar Pimentel (3-3, 5.40)

AUGUST 31, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (9-5, 5.48) vs. Visalia TBD

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-5, 4.50) vs. Visalia RHP Wyatt Wendell (4-9, 5.36)

Transactions:

8/22: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/22: RHP Robinson Hernandez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/15: C/SS/CF Cole Carrigg: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: INF Kyle Karros: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: C Jesus Ordonez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

