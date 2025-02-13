Louisville Native Brandon McManus Joins Texoma FC

February 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of 23 year old forward Brandon McManus for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Louisville native McManus was an essential part of the Louisville Cardinals soccer program from 2021-2023, earning over 2,000 minutes for the collegiate team. In his 55 appearances for the Cardinals, McManus scored on 8 occasions and assisted 6 times, stepping up in high pressure situations such as scoring during a crucial NCAA Tournament match against Dayton.

"Brandon is an exceptional, young talent." said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. "His ability and experience will be a huge asset for us as we prepare for our first season. He's a player who can change games, and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact he'll have on the pitch."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

