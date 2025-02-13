Greenville Triumph and Liberty Launch U20 Pre-Pro Pathways in USL Academy League

February 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







(Greenville, SC) - The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty soccer clubs are excited to announce significant enhancements to their academy programs. The clubs have introduced U20 Boys' and Girls' Pre-Pro Pathways, which will compete in the USL Academy League. These teams replace the previous format, in which the clubs sent U13 Boys' and U19 Girls' teams to the USL Academy Cup in Tampa, Florida.

The U20 Boys platform began with an identification and evaluation process held on February 8-9 at MESA Soccer Complex. Mark Ward, the Greenville Triumph's assistant coach, is supervising the selection process, team formation, training, and match coaching design.

"This U20 Boys Pre-Pro Pathway marks a significant advancement in our dedication to developing local talent," Ward said. "We're excited to offer a platform that connects youth soccer with professional opportunities, giving young players in the Upstate a chance to compete at a high level and potentially progress to our first team."

Identification sessions for the U20 Girls platform are scheduled for March and April, and details are available on the club's website. Julie Carlson, Head Coach and Technical Director of the Greenville Liberty, will oversee the selection process, training, and match-day team preparation.

"The introduction of the U20 Girls Pre-Pro Pathway is a transformative development for women's soccer in our region," Carlson stated. "It offers a defined path for talented young women to develop their skills, gain exposure, and potentially advance to professional play. We are excited to present this opportunity and contribute to advancing women's soccer in the Upstate."

Both programs are designed to complement club and high school seasons. The U20 Boys' pathway will span 10 months and include 10-12 games in the USL Academy League for 2025. The U20 Girls' program will participate in the same league, with eight games over six months.

These new pathways, supported by the Greenville Triumph and Liberty programs, showcase a strong commitment to youth soccer development in the region. This initiative seeks to enhance the soccer ecosystem in Greenville and the surrounding areas by providing a seamless transition for skilled young players into the professional ranks.

For more information about the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty Soccer Club, visit www.greenvilletriumph.com and www.greenvilleliberty.com.

