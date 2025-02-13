Gambian Forward Lamin Jawneh Joins Texoma FC

February 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of Gambian forward Lamin Jawneh for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Jawneh, 29, joins Texoma FC from NISA side Georgia Lions FC located in Dalton, GA. His playing career has seen him play for the likes of USL Championship side Phoenix Rising, MLS affiliate team, Atlanta United II, and for Greek side GAS lalysos 1948.

"Lamin is an incredibly exciting talent. The pace, the power that he possesses out wide really piqued my interest." said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. "I see a little bit of myself in the way that he uses those attributes to play out on the wing. He's an exciting player that we couldn't miss out on signing."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

