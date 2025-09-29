Loudoun United FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Joey Skinner scored in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn the Tampa Bay Rowdies a 2-2 draw against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field, answering a finish by Garrison Tubbs three minutes earlier for the hosts after each side had previously scored from the penalty spot.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.