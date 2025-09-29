Loudoun United FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Joey Skinner scored in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn the Tampa Bay Rowdies a 2-2 draw against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field, answering a finish by Garrison Tubbs three minutes earlier for the hosts after each side had previously scored from the penalty spot.
