Lou Lopez Sénéchal to Sit out 2025 WNBA Season

February 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX (Feb. 24, 2025) - Dallas Wings guard Lou Lopez Sénéchal has elected to sit out the 2025 WNBA season, the team announced today. The Wings retain Lopez Sénéchal's exclusive WNBA playing rights.

Lopez Sénéchal was selected fifth overall by the Wings in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The 6-1 guard out of the University of Connecticut averaged 15.5 points during the 2022-23 season with the Huskies, scoring in double figures in all but five games. Before transferring to UConn for her final year, the Grenoble, France native was recognized as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament (MAAC) Most Valuable Player in 2022 at Fairfield University after leading the Stags to the 2022 MAAC Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Lopez Senechal was named the MAAC Player of the Year in 2021 and is a three-time All-MAAC First Team (2020, 2021 & 2022) honoree. She led Fairfield in scoring during her four years and averaged 19.5 points in her final year with the team in 2021-22.

Lopez Sénéchal, the first Mexican-born player to be drafted into the WNBA, missed the 2023 season recovering from an injury. She made her debut on May 15, 2024, in the Wings' home win over the Chicago Sky. She went on to appear in 24 games in 2024. Lopez Sénéchal had career bests of seven points and two assists at the Minnesota Lynx on June 17.

She currently plays for Jairis in Spain, where she's averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 18 games.

