Connecticut Sun Adds Kamila Borkowska and Haley Peters to Training Camp Roster

February 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that center Kamila Borkowska and forward Haley Peters have signed training camp contracts extended by Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. Per team policy, no details were released.

Borkowska, a native of Poland, joins the Sun with professional basketball experience dating back to the 2020 season. The 6-7 center has competed with three professional clubs in Poland, most recently joining MB Zaglebie Sosnowiec for the 2024-25 season. She is currently averaging 13.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game and earned the EuroCup Women's MVP award for the months of October and December. Borkowska has also competed with the Poland Women's Senior National Team since 2019, most recently representing her home country at the 2023 FIBA Women's EuroBasket Qualifiers.

Peters, a native of Red Bank, New Jersey, has seen action in the WNBA with the San Antonio Silver Stars (2016-17), Washington Mystics (2017) and Atlanta Dream (2019) and also brings a plethora of overseas experience to the Sun. The 6-3 forward is currently playing for French club and EuroLeague member, ESB Villeneuve, where she is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She has also spent time with overseas clubs Flammes Carolo (France), Lattes Montpellier (France), Hatay (Turkey) and Virtus Bologna (Italy). Peters was a standout at Duke University (2010-2014) where she earned All-ACC second team (2013) and All-ACC third team honors (2012) and helped guide the Blue Devils to two ACC Tournament Championships and three ACC regular season titles.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

