Los Angeles Sparks vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 3, 2026

Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Los Angeles Sparks defeat the Portland Fire, 75-62, in their last preseason game ahead of regular szn action!

Nneka Ogwumike: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST Dearica Hamby: 13 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST Serah Williams: 12 PTS | 8 REB Carla Leite: 11 PTS | 3 AST







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 3, 2026

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