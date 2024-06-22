Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2024

June 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







A franchise best 14-3 start for the New York Liberty as they get the 98-88 win over the Sparks

Breanna Stewart went off for 33 PTS (12-19 FG), 7 AST, 6 BLK, & 3 STL in the dub!

Sabrina Ionescu and Kayla Thornton added in 24 PTS & 20 PTS (7-8 FG) respectively

