Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2024
June 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
A franchise best 14-3 start for the New York Liberty as they get the 98-88 win over the Sparks
Breanna Stewart went off for 33 PTS (12-19 FG), 7 AST, 6 BLK, & 3 STL in the dub!
Sabrina Ionescu and Kayla Thornton added in 24 PTS & 20 PTS (7-8 FG) respectively
