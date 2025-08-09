Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries Full Game Highlights I August 9, 2025
August 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Sparks 72-59!
Cecilia Zandalasini - 14 PTS | 2 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK
Veronica Burton - 16 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST | 3-5 3PM
#RivalsWeek
