Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw Expected to Rehab at Dell Diamond on Friday Night

July 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Thursday that 2020 World Series Champion, 10x All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award Winner LHP Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start Friday night at Dell Diamond. Kershaw is slated to take the baseball for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers) at 7:15 p.m. CT against the Round Rock Express on Friday.

Kershaw is expected to speak with the media following his outing inside the Media Room down the left field line. Those wishing to attend must email Manager, Communications & Travel, Aubrey Painter (apainter@rrexpress.com).

Kershaw opened the season on the Injured List following off-season shoulder surgery. The 36-year-old is entering his 17th season in the Major Leagues, all with the Dodgers. He was originally drafted by Los Angeles with the 7th overall pick of the 2006 MLB Draft from Highland Park High School in Dallas where he was named USA Today High School Baseball Player of the Year and the Gatorade Player of the Year.

Among active MLB players, Kershaw is third in strikeouts (2,944) and is 21st on the all-time strikeouts list. He is 56 strikeouts away from becoming one of only 20 players to reach 3,000 or more career strikeouts in MLB history. Express Principal Owner RHP Nolan Ryan leads the list with 5,714 career strikeouts.

In 2014, Kershaw was the first pitcher to win National League MVP since RHP Bob Gibson accomplished the feat in 1968. He has won the NL Cy Young Award three times (2011, 2013, 2014).

Kershaw helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series and has been selected to the All-Star Game 10 times. In 2022, he started the Midsummer Classic for the first time at Dodger Stadium. The southpaw has won the ERA title five times in his career (2011-2014, 2017).

Round Rock and Oklahoma City begin their three-game series tomorrow at Dell Diamond with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Express RHP Owen White (2-5, 5.48) is slated to start against Kershaw. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.