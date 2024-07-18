LoneStar Electric Vibes Set to Debut this October at Constellation Field

July 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - In partnership with Hispanika Group, Constellation Field will host the debut edition of LoneStar Electric Vibes, the first electronic dance music event in the region on Saturday, October 26.

LoneStar Electric Vibes is set to bring together a globally renowned international community of the best performing talents from around the world who will come together at Constellation Field to create a universal connection, transforming the Houston area into a fixture of the EDM scene in America.

The setup will feature one massive stage at the home of the Space Cowboys and is scheduled to be a 12-hour party with a show of lights, pyrotechnics and memorable sets from artists that will be revealed on August 8.

Tickets will be available in several different categories and can be purchased at Tickets.com.

PHASE 1 - Field General Access, Early Bird from July 17 to August 7: $79

PHASE 2 - Field General Access, Talent Revealed from August 8 to September 26: $94

PHASE 3 - Field General Access, September 27 to October 26: $105

VIP Passes - VIP Passes grant general access to the festival along with access to two different VIP areas: $300

Box Hospitality Passes - Access to LoneStar Electric Vibes Private Box with unique views and access to VIP and general areas. Boxes can hold up to 25 attendees. To purchase Box Hospitality passes, contact connection@hispanikagroup.com.

More information on LoneStar Electric Vibes can be found online at LoneStarElectricVibes.com.

