Greater Nevada Field Set for August Fun with Looney Tunes & Harry Potter Nights

RENO, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field continues its endless summer fun with the announcement of the Reno Aces August promotional schedule, with 12 home games in the month. The BLC-nine will host a pair of six-game series between the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, and the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Looney Tunes and Harry Potter nights highlight the schedule that also includes the Silver State series, Wolf Pack Night, Dog Day, and the Micheladas de Reno!

Below is a breakdown of all the fun promotions fans will experience at Greater Nevada Field for the month of Augus.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Every Friday home game will feature pre, during, and post-game fireworks.

Friday, August 10 th, vs. Tacoma Rainiers

Friday, August 23 rd, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Looney Tunes Night

Saturday, August 10 th, vs. Tacoma Rainiers

What's up, Doc? It's Looney Tunes Night at Greater Nevada Field! Come out on August 10 for a night of fun, featuring a Bugs Bunny Bobblehead giveaway!

Harry Potter Night presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union

Saturday, August 24 th vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Take a journey with us through platform 9 ž on Saturday, August 24th, for Harry Potter Night with the Reno Aces 7. Featuring: a Harry Potter Socks Giveaway - this is a night you won't want to miss! The Aces are hosting Harry Potter Night and are giving away themed socks to match the occasion!

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net

Thursday, August 8 th, vs. Tacoma Rainiers

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Micheladas de Reno presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo, and Juan 101.7

Tuesday, August 6 th, vs. Tacoma Rainiers

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Silver State Series, presented by Nevada Health Link

The Aces will battle for Silver State supremacy as they host their interstate rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, for the final at Greater Nevada Field this season from August 20 th -25 th.

Wolf Pack Night

Friday, August 23 rd, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

The strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack. Join us in celebrating our Wolf Pack pride with the University of Nevada, Reno on Friday, August 23rd for Wolf Pack Night featuring tons of in-game fun!

August Daily Deals:

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN Inc. and Alice 96.5

Fans can enjoy two (2) street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM

$10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using the code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada and KBUL 98.1

The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light drafts and Silver Sox merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM

Postgame kids (12-years and younger) run the bases presented by Model Dairy.

$1 Hot Dogs.

Season-Long Military Discount: $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online at RenoAces.com.

Single-game tickets for the entire 2024 Reno Aces home schedule are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

