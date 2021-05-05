Lordstown Motors Partners with Scrappers to Present Their 2021 Season

Niles, OH- Lordstown Motors has partnered with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to present their 2021 Inaugural MLB Draft League season. The sponsorship will provide Lordstown Motors with a significant season-long presence with the Scrappers through signage, hospitality and community engagement.

"Over the past two decades, the Scrappers have become an institution in Northeast Ohio, blazing a trail to the Major Leagues for some of baseball's best players," said Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns. "As a native Ohioan, getting to be part of their continued legacy, while simultaneously working to build our own, is something that means a great deal to me. And hey, what's more American than baseball and pickup trucks?"

Mahoning Valley Scrappers General Manager and Vice President of HWS Baseball , Jordan Taylor stated, "Having Lordstown Motors as our 2021 season presenting sponsor is a great opportunity to introduce our Valley to two exciting new ventures-the MLB Draft League and the Endurance pickup truck," "We are helping pave the way for players to the Major Leagues and they are revolutionizing the automobile industry and together we can show that the road to success through grit and determination goes through the Mahoning Valley."

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are a founding member of the MLB Draft League, set to open the 2021 season on the road May 24 against the West Virginia Black Bears. The Scrappers home opener at Eastwood Field is Wednesday, May 26 against the State College Spikes. Ticket packages and group sales opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

