Bisons Prevail Against Sox in Power Struggle

(Trenton, NJ) - For the last two days at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, the Bisons have had the advantage at every turn against the Red Sox. Picking up where the bullpen left off after allowing just two hits over the final five-and-a-third innings on Tuesday, lefthander Nick Allgeyer was spectacular in his Triple-A debut. The 25-year-old worked five shutout innings before letting up his only run in the sixth on a Chris Herrmann home run, but it was one of the WooSox only highlights in a 5-2 loss that featured five homers. The Bisons got three bombs from Breyvic Valera, Logan Warmoth, and Kevin Smith to start the 2021 season with back-to-back impressive performances.

Just like Nate Pearson a night earlier, Allgeyer needed just 14 pitches to get through the first before Valera tagged Red Sox starter Raynel Espinal (0-1) with a shot to right-center for a 1-0 advantage. Later in the third, catcher Juan Graterol knifed an 0-2 pitch to left for a leadoff single, and Warmoth brought him home with one swing to push it to 3-0.

Marcus Wilson's infield single in the second gave the Sox their first hit, but Allgeyer shut them down and retired 10 of the next 11 without allowing another. After Herrmann ended that spell with the WooSox's first homer in franchise history, Allgeyer walked leadoff hitter Jarren Duran to bring up the tying run. Graterol helped him with Duran on the move, and second baseman Dilson Herrera's desperation tag was there just in time for the first out. Allgeyer (1-0) punctuated the night with his sixth strikeout, allowing just two hits and a pair of walks despite never pitching above High-A before tonight.

The Bisons got all the cushion they needed in the sixth when they got their first look at the Sox bullpen. With one out, Cullen Large launched a double off the top of the wall in right-center, and Smith hit one out to the left side of the batters' eye to extend the lead to 5-1.

Dany Jimenez and Jackson Rees got the game into the ninth for Hobie Harris in a non-save situation. He started strong by striking out the first two hitters he saw, but Wilson went deep to make it a 5-2 ballgame. A short time later, Harris fielded a soft comebacker from Jonathan Arauz, giving the Herd their first 2-0 start since 2017.

