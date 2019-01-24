Lops, Ricci Round out Mainers Coaching Staff for 2019

SANFORD - After a month from the hiring of Cejay Suarez as the Sanford Mainers new head coach, the team announced on Wednesday that the coaching staff for 2019 has been completed with the addition of Nic Lops and Ryan Ricci.

Lops joins the Moose for his first season and will serve as the team's hitting coach. He comes to the staff as a familiar face to Suarez as the two were teammates at St. Joseph's College of Maine for three seasons.

After graduation at St. Joe's', Lops played one summer of Independent Baseball in the East Coast Baseball League, as well as The Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball.

Lops held a role as an Assistant Baseball Coach & Recruiter at Daniel Webster for one year, before making the move back to his alma mater, Cheverus High School located in Portland, ME. There, he served as the Assistant Athletic Director for two years, while also assisting the baseball program.

Lops has since returned to the St. Joe's athletics' staff and is currently an assistant baseball coach for the Monks, working primarily with catchers and hitters.

"Through [Lops's] experiences in many different roles I think he will be a great leader, community member and person to represent The Sanford Mainers on and off the field," Suarez said of his new hitting coach.

Fulfilling the role of pitching coach this coming summer will be Ricci, as he will bring a new perspective to the pitching staff for the Moose.

Ricci was a four-year member of the George Mason University baseball program and was a senior sign to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in his final year. After playing one season in the Diamondbacks organization, Ricci opted to end his playing career to begin his coaching career.

He is currently the Student Assistant Baseball Coach at George Mason, assisting with the pitchers, and the strength and conditioning staff.

"His experience in both professional baseball and Division I college baseball, I think he will be a great asset to our coaching staff and players," Suarez said.

Mainers General Manager, Aaron Izaryk says he is looking forward to what the trio can accomplish in 2019, stating that the new staff's vision for the team on and off the field is right in line with the 'Sanford Way.'

"We couldn't be more excited for Coach Suarez and his staff to lead the Moose in 2019," he said. "[Suarez] has surrounded himself with knowledge and enthusiasm, two things that go a long way in college summer baseball. I'm certain this coaching staff will continue the success that Sanford has had in its vision, which is to compete for an NECBL championship, provide pro exposure, and best prepare our players to return to their schools better than they left."

