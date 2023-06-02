Loopstok's Walk-Off Grand Slam Completes Titans Comeback

Ottawa, ON - In his Ottawa Titans (7-12) debut, Sicnarf Loopstok's tenth inning walk-off grand slam completed the comeback, as the Titans defeated the Quebec Capitales (7-11) by a score of 7-3 on Friday.

The Titans got off to a tremendous start against Pete Tago (ND, 0-0), scoring the game's opening run after a sacrifice fly from AJ Wright in the first.

TJ White would put the Capitales in front 2-1 with a two-run blast to left in the top of the third.

The Capitales would extend their lead in the fourth with Bryan Leef's opposite-field single scoring Kyle Crowl, who had reached on an error to begin the frame.

Damon Casetta-Stubbs (ND, 0-2) would pick up a quality start on Friday, going six innings, allowing three runs (two earned), on five hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Down by two, the Titans had a great opportunity in the fifth, loading the bases, and chasing Tago from the game. The Capitales went to the bullpen and brought in Chas Cywin, who got Jamey Smart to fly out to end the threat.

Down to their final three outs, the Titans were finally able to solve Cywin, who had retired the first ten he faced out of the bullpen. Following a pair of hits, the Titans managed to tie the game at three.

Trevor Clifton (win, 1-1), would come up huge over two innings of work, as in the tenth, the right-hander struck out Marc-Antoine Lebreux and TJ White to strand the potential go-ahead run at third.

In the bottom half, the Titans loaded the bases with one out against Canadian Michael Brettell (loss, 1-1), setting the stage for Loopstok. The veteran hammered the first offering he saw to left to complete the comeback with a walk-off grand slam, to cap off a 3-for-5 debut.

The Ottawa Titans continue their three-game series against the Quebec Capitales tomorrow night at 6:00 pm at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

