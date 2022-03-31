Loons Introduce Los Pepinillos Picante del Norte Alternate Identity

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball (MiLB), are excited to unveil the team's alternate identity for the nationwide Copa de la Diversión program. For three home games at Dow Diamond this season, the Loons will transform into the Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte, complete with special uniforms, food, and music that creates a fresh and exciting atmosphere at Dow Diamond. The 2022 Copa de la Diversión games at Dow Diamond are June 17th, July 22nd, and August 26th.

A celebration of the rich history Hispanic migrant farmers played in the Great Lakes Bay Region's agricultural community, Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte pays homage to their presence and contributions to cultivating one of our signature crops - the pickle. "Pepinillos Picantes" honors the impact our Hispanic community has created throughout the region with its Tejano influences while "del Norte" was commonly used by Latinos when referencing the return to Michigan. The logo's vibrant color palette signifies the community's dynamic spirit and the emergence of its next generation.

Starting in 2017, "Copa" has grown to include 85 teams across 33 states with over 3.5 million fans attending 840 Copa games across the country. Through the program, MiLB and participating teams have donated more than $500,000 in cash and gifts-in-kind to more than 200 local Latino philanthropies since 2018.

"The continued growth of the Copa de la Diversión initiative reinforces the importance of connecting with our Latino fans and the Latino community nationwide," said Kurt Hunzeker, MLB's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "Our teams continue to authentically connect with the Latino population in their communities, leading to a deeper and more meaningful fan experience."

"We are excited for the introduction of the Pepinillos and the inclusion of the Loons in the "Copa de la Diversión" program starting this season," stated Monica B. Reyes, Executive Director of the Great Lakes Bay Hispanic Leadership Institute. "Great Lakes Bay Hispanic Leadership and MidWest Tejano Radio have been honored to have worked with the Loons staff on this project to help create a brand that not only speaks to the culture of the Hispanic/Latino communities in the Great Lakes Bay Region but also represents the fun and excitement of the Loons and Minor League Baseball."

"Los Pepinillos Picante del Norte represents the next step in welcoming the Hispanic/Latino communities to Dow Diamond", stated Chris Mundhenk, Loons President and General Manager. For many seasons, we've worked with Monica and the Great Lakes Bay Hispanic Leadership Institute on our annual Latino Loons Night. Entering Copa de la Diversion takes it to the next level. The guidance provided by Monica and her team was invaluable and we look forward to the Pepinillos taking the field for the first time in June."

Tickets for all three Copa games, and Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte merchandise, are currently available at Loons.com. #VamosPicante

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

