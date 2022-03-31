River Bandits Announce "Bandidos del Río" as "Copa de la Diversión" Identity

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits today announced their "Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples" identity as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" campaign and event series. As one of 85 participating MiLB clubs, the River Bandits are partnering with their "Copa" presenting sponsor Group O to celebrate the Quad Cities' Hispanic/Latino communities throughout the season.

The "Bandidos del Río" logo and moniker vibrantly celebrates the unique cultures and identities of the Quad Cities with "Pícaro" (Spanish for "rascal") sporting a sombrero and his signature bandana in a striking serape-inspired design, paying homage to the area's Hispanic/Latino populations while boldly reaffirming the River Bandits' commitment to fun and their community.

"Modern Woodmen Park may be the friendliest ballpark in America, but we also want it to be the most inclusive ballpark in America," said River Bandits' owner Dave Heller. "We're so excited to unveil our new "Bandidos del Río" brand as part of our ongoing efforts to reach out to our Latino fans and make them feel welcome and valued in our great ballpark. The Hispanic community in the Quad Cities has a fantastic heritage here, especially when it comes to sports, and our new partnership with the great folks at Group O will help us celebrate that every Wednesday all season long."

Along with a brand-new line of "Bandidos del Río" merchandise available at the Racal's Den team store, the River Bandits and Group O will celebrate their inaugural "Copa" season during every Wednesday home game with the Bandits sporting specialty uniforms. The unique game-worn jerseys will then be auctioned off to fans on September 7, with all proceeds benefiting a local cause or charity jointly selected with Group O.

The River Bandits and Group O are also excited to partner with the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and promote members of the Quad Cities Hispanic community by recognizing a small business or non-profit organization during every Wednesday home game.

In addition, fans of all ages can join the celebration at Modern Woodmen Park with free Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel rides every Wednesday home game, beginning May 11, courtesy of Group O.

The River Bandits begin the 2022 season on April 8 in South Bend before returning to Quad Cities for their home opener on April 12 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, and group packages can be found at riverbandits.com. For more information about MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative, visit milb.com/fans/copa.

