Lookouts Slip in Double Dip

July 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





After three days without playing a game the Lookouts had an opportunity for a sweep but slipped on the double dip chance losing 4-3 in game one and 6-2 in the last inning in the night cap. The Looks would fall behind in the first game 3-1 by the fifth inning of the suspended game. Sending eight to the plate in the ninth inning for a chance to win, they would leave the bases loaded in the one run loss. A bottom of the eighth home run made the difference for the Shuckers.

In the night cap the Lookouts posted an early lead in the fourth inning only to have the Bilox crew hit a home run with two out to close the gap. The Looks would not score agin but the Shuckers blasted away on the Lookouts staff in the bottom of the sixth for their 6-2 win.. The final two games will be Tuesday with LHP-Scott Moss (6-3,3.23) will face off against RHP-Bowden Francis94-6,4.07) in game one. The Lookouts bullpen will pitch the nightcap while the Shuckers use RHP-Drew Rassmussen(1-2,3.89). Air time is set for 6:20 EDT on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.