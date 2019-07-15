Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 15 vs. Mississippi

July 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mississippi Braves in Monday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp are honoring to 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings, baseball's first team, in Monday's contest by taking things back 150 years. The public address announcing will be live via a megaphone on the concourse and all music throughout the park will be performed by a live band at the ballpark. All Monday home games mean VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. On a VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home Monday, Habitat For Humanity will raise funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion. In addition, every Monday game features half-price Yuengling 16 oz. cans ($3).

SHRIMP SWEEP TWIN BILL WITH TWO WALK-OFFS

Walk-offs from Joe Dunand and Bryson Brigman on Sunday sealed a doubleheader sweep for the Jumbo Shrimp over the Mississippi Braves. In the opener, Ryan Casteel broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a home run. J.C. Millan's RBI single tied the score in the sixth. In the eighth, Dunand was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a 2-1 Jacksonville win. In the finale, Corey Bird's RBI double in the second inning put the Jumbo Shrimp up 1-0. In the fifth, Cristian Pache's RBI triple tied the tally at one. A Dunand RBI base hit gave Jacksonville a one-run advantage. However, in the seventh, Daniel Lockhart registered a sacrifice fly before Greyson Jenista launched a pinch-hit home run to put Mississippi up 3-2. In the bottom of the frame, though, Millan's RBI base hit tied the game before Brigman's single won it 4-3 for the Jumbo Shrimp.

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting a woeful .191/.203/.235 for the season. Even so, the 23-year-old infielder was given a chance to earn an everyday spot in the Jumbo Shrimp order. Responding to the opportunity, over the last 38 contests, Millan is slashing .319/.387/.452 with nine doubles, three home runs, 26 RBIs and 15 walks. This 38-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 108. Of the 102 hitters in the Southern League who have compiled at least 150 plate appearances, Millan has excelled with the 22nd-highest ground ball rate (49.4 percent) and 27th-lowest fly ball rate (32.6 percent).

'PEN PALS

The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen finally saw their scoreless innings streak come to an end at 21 in the ninth inning on July 5 at Mobile. That roll came right on the heels of a 14-frame scoreless streak that was snapped with an unearned run on June 30. Thus, Jacksonville relievers went 36 frames in a row without yielding an earned run. Over the last 29 games, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 96.1 innings with just 16 runs, 14 earned, for a 1.31 ERA. During this 29-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 55 hits (5.1 H/9) while whiffing 105 (9.8 K/9) against 30 walks (2.8 BB/9). On the year, Jacksonville relievers have retired an impressive 74.1 percent of first batters faced.

"GRYFFINDOR, WHERE DWELL THE BRAVE AT HEART"

Jacksonville has surrendered just nine runs through the first four games of their series with Mississippi, and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. Jorge Guzman, Sixto Sanchez, Edward Cabrera and Kolton Mahoney have combined for a 1.46 ERA (4 ER in 24.2 IP). That quartet has posted 21 strikeouts against six walks and 20 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

SCORE FOUR AND WIN!

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 13 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 33-6 (.846). Jacksonville has plated at least four runs in 11 of their 23 games of the second half of the season after doing so on just 28 occasions in 70 first-half affairs.

HIT US WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 17-10 (.630) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 27 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (84) and hits (190) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place second in Double-A in batting average against (.219), third in WHIP (1.11), fourth in ERA (2.96), ninth in walks (74) and tied for 10th in strikeouts (243).

NOT YOUR AVERAGE JOE

Jacksonville infielder Joe Dunand came into play on June 9 with a dormant season batting line of .209/.275/.262. However, in the 31 games since then, the Miami native is for 33-for-111 at the plate, slashing a robust .297/.376/.423 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 10 RBIs and 12 walks. A product of N.C. State, Dunand has dropped his strikeout percentage from 29.7 percent with Jacksonville in 2018 to 22.1 percent this year. However, his ground ball rate has shot up from 32.4 to 44.9 percent.

